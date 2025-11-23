Tension prevails at Islamic seminary in Hyderabad during presidential elections

The election to the post of President of JUH is being held after Maulana Peer Shabbir Ahmed passed away recently.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd November 2025 1:44 pm IST
Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at the Islamic Seminary Jamia Islamia Darul uloom, Shivarampally during the presidential elections of Jamaat Ulema e Hind, Telangana on Saturday. One person was injured in the incident.

According to reports, the followers of Maulana Hafiz Khaliq Ahmed Saber, general secretary, JUH Telangana and his followers had allegedly blocked the entry of Maulana Abdul Qavi into the campus leading to a clash between the followers of Maulana Khalid and Maulana Qavi.

The local police reached the spot and tried to pacify both the groups. However, their followers pushed each other during the melee, and one person suffered bleeding injuries.

The police presence was beefed up at the seminary after the incident.

