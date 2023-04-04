Tension prevails in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj as Hanuman Temple vandalised

Sahibganj: Tensions prevailed in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj town after a Hanuman temple near Patel chowk area was allegedly vandalised by unidentified miscreants earlier on Monday, the police said.

Speaking to ANI, Sahibganj Deputy Commissioner Ramniwas Yadav said, “There is a Hanuman temple near Patel Chowk, and anti-social elements indulged in mischief there. We have recovered CCTV footage and we are verifying it.”

“Some people have been identified, and they will be questioned. Stringent action against those involved,” Yadav said.

Soon after the words about a temple being vandalised spread, members of right-wing outfits and locals gathered near the temple and started protesting.

They stage a sit-in protest and raised slogans against the district administration and demanded action against those involved in the act.

Additional police forces had to be deployed to control the situation, and drone surveillance was launched in the area.

“Further probe is underway,” officials said.

The incident comes amid incidents of violence”>violence in Bihar and Bengal that began with Ram Navami celebrations.

In several parts of Bihar and West Bengal, vehicles were set on fire as various groups clashed during Ram Navami processions.

On Monday evening, a fresh incident of stone-pelting was reported in West Bengal’s Hooghly district, forcing railways to suspend all local and mail express train services operating to and from Rishra Railway Station.