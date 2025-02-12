Tensions in mega family? Ram Charan unfollows Allu Arjun

Hyderabad: The Mega family is one of the most powerful families in the Telugu film industry. Led by Megastar Chiranjeevi, it includes famous actors like Ram Charan, Varun Tej, and Sai Dharam Tej. The Allu family, with producer Allu Aravind and actor Allu Arjun, is also a big name in Tollywood.

These two families have always been close, celebrating together and supporting each other. But in recent months, things seem to be changing.

Ram Charan Unfollows Allu Arjun

Fans were shocked when Ram Charan unfollowed Allu Arjun on Instagram. This came after another actor from the Mega family, Dhruva Tej, also unfollowed Allu Arjun. Many are now asking if there is a problem between them.

Success and Failure: Pushpa 2 vs. Game Changer

Allu Arjun, who started his career with the Mega family’s support, is now a superstar. His movie Pushpa 2 made over Rs. 1300 crores and became a massive hit.

On the other hand, Ram Charan, who became famous worldwide with RRR, faced a big failure with his movie Game Changer. Some believe this difference in success has created tension between them.

Allu Aravind’s Controversial Statement

Allu Arjun’s father, producer Allu Aravind, made a comment at an event that some thought was about Game Changer’s failure. Fans of Ram Charan got upset, but Aravind later said he didn’t mean anything bad.

Is the Mega Family Breaking?

No one from the families has spoken about this issue. But with Ram Charan unfollowing Allu Arjun, fans wonder if there is a growing gap. Will they sort it out, or is this the beginning of a big split? Only time will tell.