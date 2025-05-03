Tension in Nainital as right-wing protesters clash with police

When the police tried to reason out that tourism in Nainital would be affected by such a display, the protesters did not pay heed.

The image displays a picture of Nainital with police and a large number of right-wing protestors
Nainital police try to stop a large number of right-wing protestors

Police in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district had a tough time managing an angry crowd of right-wing supporters after they tried to create communal tensions near a mosque on Friday, May 2.

The chaos occurred soon after the Friday prayers. Videos of right-wing supporters marching on the streets while a large number of police personnel try to calm the situation down are circulating on social media platforms.

When the police tried to reason out that tourism in Nainital would be affected by such a display, the protesters did not pay heed. “There is no law and order here. The system is corrupt,” one of the protestors argued.

The police were finally able to ease the situation.

Rape in Naintal

The mayhem erupted following reports of a 60-year-old Muslim man arrested for raping a 12-year-old Hindu girl. The accused, Usman, who works as a contractor, reportedly lured the girl and took her in his car and committed the crime. He was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

However, news spread like wildfire, resulting in communal tension in Nanital. An angry mob vandalised shops and eateries run by Muslims. A nearby mosque was allegedly stoned.

Taking suo motu cognizance, the Uttarakhand High Court directed the Nainital police to maintain law and order, check fake news, prevent the gathering of crowds, and conduct vehicle checks.

