Tensions simmer in Bhopal over 22-yr-old’s stabbing post-Taraweeh prayers

Tensions continue to simmer in Bhopal’s Gandhi Nagar in Madhya Pradesh, where a 22-year-old Muslim man identified as Adnan Khan was fatally stabbed by three assailants. Khan was stabbed with a sharp knife late in the evening on Monday, March 3, shortly after a Taraweeh prayer, a special prayer offered during the Ramzan.

Khan’s body was buried on Tuesday evening, March 4, amidst heavy security surveillance at a nearby graveyard. Hundreds of people attended his funeral prayer, leading to heightened security concerns, following which additional police forces were deployed in the locality to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain order.

Details of the case

According to the police statement, Adnan Khan, son of Jalal Khan, resident of the Gondarmau area, was an automobile mechanic by profession. His cousin stated that Khan had gone to offer Taraweeh prayer after breaking his fast.

After leaving the mosque, Khan had gone straight to a nearby tea stall at around 10:30 pm. During that time, the three assailants, identified as Raj Solanki, his brother Lucky Solanki, and their nephew Shubham, called him on the pretext of discussing an issue. Upon Khan’s arrival, two accused caught hold of him, restricted his hands, while another stabbed him in his stomach, leading to his death on the spot.

Following the incident, tension prevailed in the area, with Khan’s family, relatives, and locals flocking to Gandhi Nagar police station, demanding immediate legal action against the accused.

According to the initial police investigation reports, Khan and the accused had a dispute over a woman. However, the deceased’s family denied these claims and said that he was going to get married to a girl selected by his parents.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Richa Jain, stated that efforts were underway to arrest the accused involved in the case. “The motive behind the murder could be ascertained only after their arrest,” Jain added.