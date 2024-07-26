Tentative list of 13 contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 8

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu is a hugely popular reality TV show that captures the attention of viewers across the region. Following the success of Season 7, known as “Ulta Pulta,” where Pallavi Prashanth emerged victorious, fans eagerly await the next installment.

The upcoming season, Bigg Boss Telugu 8, will air on Star Maa and stream live on Disney Plus Hotstar, allowing fans to watch the drama unfold in real time. The beloved Telugu star Nagarjuna will return as the host, continuing his association with the show.

Contestants List

Speculation about the contestants is already buzzing, with several names circulating in the media. Potential participants include renowned astrologer Venu Swamy

Comedian Kirrak RP, and other popular social media influencers. There is also talk of rule changes to make the show even more engaging.

The contestant list has sparked curiosity and excitement. Check out the tentative list here —

Controversial actor Raj Tharun Anchor Vindhya Vishnu Priya’s boyfriend Shiva Anchor Nikhil YouTuber Banchik Bablu Actress Deepika Shweta Naidu TV actor Indraneil Comedian Saddam Comedian Yadamma Raju Actress Sana Renowned astrologer Venu Swamy Comedian Kirrak RP

The suspense over who will enter the Bigg Boss house adds to the anticipation.

The show’s new logo features an eye with an infinity symbol, cleverly representing the number eight and hinting at the endless possibilities this season promises. While the exact start date remains a mystery, rumors suggest that Bigg Boss 8 will begin in the second week of August 2024.

A grand set is being constructed at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, setting the stage for another exciting season.