Tentative list of 15 contestants of Bigg Boss 18 with photos

Mumbai: With the conclusion of Bigg Boss OTT 3, the excitement surrounding the reality show shows no signs of waning. Fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Bigg Boss 18, and while there is no official confirmation of the premiere date, insider chatter suggests that the new season, hosted by Salman Khan, might debut on Colors TV in the last week of September or the first week of October.

As with every new season, speculations about potential contestants have already begun to circulate online, sparking discussions among fans and on social media pages. Rumor has it that one or two contestants from Bigg Boss OTT 3 might join the 18th season. The show’s creators are reportedly in talks with several celebrities to finalize the lineup.

Here’s a look at some of the names that have surfaced online, fueling the anticipation for another season filled with entertainment, drama, and intrigue.

Bigg Boss 18 Contestants List

1. Sameera Reddy

2. Kashish Kapoor

3. Kritika Malik

4. Zayn Saifi

5. Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu

6. Pooja Sharma

7. Dolly Chaiwala

8. Digvijay Singh Rathee

9. Sheezan Khan

10. Dalljiet Kaur

11. Deepika Arya

12. Alice Kaushik

13. Harsh Beniwal

14. Surbhi Jyoti

15. Arjun Bijlani

As the buzz continues to build, fans can only wait and watch who will ultimately enter the Bigg Boss house and how the drama will unfold. Which celebrity from the above list are you wishing to see in Bigg Boss 18? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.