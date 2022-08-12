Tenth person arrested in Amravati pharmacist murder

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested a tenth accused in connection with the murder of pharmacist Umesh Kolhe in eastern Maharashtra’s Amravati city in June.

Shaikh Shakeel (28), the accused, was a resident of Imamnagar, Lalkhadi in Amravati, an official statement said. During the investigation his “active role” in the murder conspiracy came to light, it said.

Also Read Amravati murder: NIA searches multiple locations in Maharashtra

Kolhe (54) was murdered in Amravati on the night of June 21, allegedly for sharing a social media post supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad. The incident took place a week before the killing of a tailor in Udaipur for a similar reason.