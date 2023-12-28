Tere Bin 2: Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali’s drama arriving tomorrow?

Islamabad: The hit Pakistani drama series ‘Tere Bin,’ featuring the talented duo of Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi, captivated audiences this year with its engaging storyline and stellar performances. It was one of the most watched dramas of 2023. The show, which premiered in December last year and concluded in July this year, left fans worldwide eagerly awaiting news of a sequel.

Producer Abdullah Kadwani has been teasing fans with hints about a second installment of Tere Bin, and the anticipation reached new heights when he took to Twitter on November 10 to share an exciting update. According to Kadwani, the much-anticipated announcement for ‘Tere Bin Season 2’ is scheduled for Friday, December 29, 2023.

In his tweet, Abdullah Kadwani expressed, “Exciting news for fans of ‘Tere Bin’! The highly anticipated announcement of ‘Tere Bin Season 2’ is set for Friday, December 29, 2023… Get ready for more heartwarming moments. Mark your calendars for this eagerly awaited revelation. InshALLAH, it’s going to be fantastic & I promise you would love it…”

Speculations are buzzing that a new promo or teaser for Tere Bin 2 might be unveiled on the said date. As fans anxiously await the big announcement, it seems like December 29 will be a significant day for Tere Bin enthusiasts.

