Tere Bin Last Episode: What? Meerub’s death on cards?

Hyderabad: Tere Bin is the biggest television phenomenon right now as it is ruling the screens in Pakistan, India and Bangladesh. This drama has captured the audience’s hearts despite all the drags and some unwanted twists and turns. Fans are currently waiting for the last episode that will be airing on the 5th or 6th of July.

However, fans are growing increasingly frustrated with the direction the show has taken. The release of the Tere Bin last episode’s promo has only exacerbated the fans’ discontent. And now fans are speculating how the story will end.

Tere Bin Last Episode Prediction

After the disappointing twist and turns, fans have decided that it’s better for them to take the director’s chair as they are creating much more interesting plots. Many theories are being created on Instagram.

One of the fans of the show speculated that Murtasim will marry Haya and will end up having a daughter and two wives. Whereas another user gave a list of twist possibilities. Check it out!

“No the twist it murtasim marries haya, and meerab arrives and at the end murtasim has two wife’s and a daughter ” THE END”😂

“Twist possibility 1…. the engagement and marriage is a plan to either take revenge from haya or to lure meerab into coming back… twist possibility 2…. haya will commit suicide lol. Twist possibility 3. Meerab and murtasim will die or one of them will lol.

One more user wrote even went to predict Meerab’s death. The comment read, “ese kyu lag rahi hai ki meerab marjayegi aur Haya palegi Meesam ko..” A variety of fans have theorised that it’s going to be a sad ending rather than a happy ending.

Wahaj Ali Reveals If Tere Bin Will Have A Happy Ending

Wahaj Ali who is receiving love from millions right now was asked this question and the actor has given a hint about the Tere Bin ending. Keep reading to find out!

Wahaj said that the ending is always a happy ending and if a project ends on an unhappy note, there will be more coming in the future. He also said that he does not know how Tere Bin will wrap up but he hinted at a happy ending between Meerab, Murtasim and their daughter Meesam.

Check out his interview

In the past, Tere Bin has faced backlash for its questionable storylines and the logic of the characters. The infamous ‘marital rape’ episode led some fans to believe it was edited by the makers to save face. Despite its flaws, Tere Bin continues to be one of the most-watched shows worldwide.