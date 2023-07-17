Tere Bin’s Yumna Zaidi’s photos as ‘bride’ go viral

Hyderabad: Yumna Zaidi is without a doubt one of the most gifted actresses in the current crop. She has become the talk of the town ever since she starred as Meerab in the hugely successful drama Tere Bin, which was a smash not only in Pakistan but also in India and other countries.

The actress, who recently made headlines for her role as Meerub, recently dressed up for her latest bridal shoot!

Still gathering love for Tere Bin, this beautiful actress looked like an absolute vision to behold as she dressed up in beautiful ethnic wear with heavy makeup and traditional jewellery. Check out the photos below.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yumna Zaidi is currently preparing to make her feature debut with Nayab, which tells the story of a girl who is enthusiastic about cricket and is attempting to achieve a specific point with the support of her brother while she suffers.