‘Terror attack’ on Iranian shrine kills 13

Although the earlier reports said three terrorists were behind the attack, the police commander of Fars province said there is one attacker and the one has been arrested.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 27th October 2022 10:20 am IST
Representational Image

Tehran: At least 13 people were reportedly killed and 21 others injured in a “terrorist attack” at the Shahcheragh religious shrine in Iran’s southern city of Shiraz.

One woman and two children were among the victims, semi-official Fars news agency said in a report, adding that investigations showed that the security forces of the shrine were also targeted in this attack on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Although the earlier reports said three terrorists were behind the attack, the police commander of Fars province said there is one attacker and the one has been arrested.

According to Fars, the perpetrator of this attack is an element of Takfiri groups.

