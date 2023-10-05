Terror ecosystem should be destroyed, ruthless approach needed: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday, October 5, said anti-terror agencies will have to adopt such a ruthless approach that no new terrorist group is formed in the country.

Addressing an anti-terror conference here, he also said not only terrorism, but the entire ecosystem of the terrorists has to be destroyed.

The home minister said tough decisions taken by the Narendra Modi government have yielded very good results in handling challenges posed by cryptocurrencies, hawala, terror funding, organised crime syndicates and narco-terror links.

Still a lot more is to be done, he said inaugurating the two-day anti-terror conference organised by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“All anti-terror agencies will have to adopt such a ruthless approach that new terrorist organisations cannot be formed,” he said.

Shah said there is a need to not only combat terrorism but also dismantle its entire ecosystem, and for this “we must work with the spirit of the whole of government and Team India”.

He said under the leadership of Modi, the central and state agencies have succeeded in firmly curbing all forms of terrorism in the country in the last nine years.

He said the task of NIA, anti-terror squads and state task forces should not be limited to investigation but they should also think out of the box and take innovative measures to counter the terrorism.

The home minister said the fight against terrorism requires collaboration from the global level to the grassroots, involving various states within the country, as also international cooperation.

He said to deal with terrorism, the Centre and the states, their agencies and inter-agency cooperation will have to think in vertical and horizontal ways.

The home minister also awarded medals to NIA officials for excellence in service.