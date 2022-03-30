Terrorist killed in Srinagar encounter was carrying press card

Srinagar: One of the two terrorists killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Rainawari area in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district was carrying a press card, officials said on Wednesday.

“One of the killed categorised local terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT was carrying Identity Card (ID) of media. It indicates a clear case of misuse of media,” Jammu and Kashmir police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Earlier police said two terrorists were killed in the encounter and incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered from them.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.