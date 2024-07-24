Terrorist killed, soldier injured in encounter in J&K’s Kupwara

Srinagar: An unidentified terrorist was killed and a soldier injured in an overnight encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the Army said on Wednesday.

“Based on specific input regarding presence of terrorists in general area Kowut, Kupwara, a Joint Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolice on days leading up to 23 July 24,” the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps posted on X.

It said suspicious movement was noticed on Tuesday and the suspects were challenged by vigilant troops. In response, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire, leading to a gunbattle.

“In the ensuing fire fight one terrorist has been eliminated and a NCO injured. Operation is in progress,” the Army added.

