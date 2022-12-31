‘Terrorists’ kill 10 oil workers in Syria: Report

Damascus: A group of “terrorists” attacked the vehicles of a group of oil workers in eastern Syria, leaving 10 dead and two others wounded, state news agency SANA reported.

The attack was carried out when the workers were changing shifts at the al-Taym oil field in the province of Deir al-Zour, said the SANA report on Friday.

The assailants took advantage of the bad weather conditions in the area, it added.

The Syrian state news outlet also noted the “terrorists” were supported by the US, which controls key oil and gas fields in eastern Syria, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Syrian government had been accusing Washington of stealing oil from the Arab country, illegally occupying its territory, and supporting mercenaries and terrorist groups within its border.