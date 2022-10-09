Tesla accidentally leaks all upcoming Supercharger locations

San Francisco: Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle company Tesla has accidentally leaked all the upcoming Supercharger locations worldwide, but it fixed the issue, media reports said.

According to the auto-tech website Electrek, it was a bug, and Tesla quickly rectified the situation by removing the specific addresses and instead only including the town or city where the new stations are planned.

If anyone's wondering what's going on right now and why I'm so excited, it seems that Tesla has accidentally leaked addresses for virtually ALL future Superchargers in their Find Us lists (confirmed in the US and Canada). @SawyerMerritt @Tesla @elonmuskhttps://t.co/Q1swxs2RLG — The Supercharger Whisperer (@MarcoRPTesla) October 6, 2022

The Supercharger network is already the largest EV fast-charging network in the world, and it is growing fast.

As per the report, the EV maker is slowly opening the network to non-Tesla electric vehicles, which will change the nature of the Supercharger network.

A recent report said that Tesla installed nearly 4,000 supercharger stations globally, growing 34 per cent year-on-year.

Tesla had 3,971 supercharger stations globally, recording a growth of 33.88 per cent from the 2,966 recorded during a similar period in 2021.

During the first three months of 2022, the Tesla stations stood at 3,724, representing a growth of 7.13 per cent from the previous quarter.

In total, during Q3 2021, the company had installed 3,254 stations globally.