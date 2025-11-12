Islamabad: One of the most awaited Pakistani dramas of 2025, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, starring Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan, has officially premiered and it’s already creating quite a buzz online. The drama, which aired its first episode on November 7 on ARY Digital, has viewers talking not just about the chemistry between the lead pair but also about an unexpected star, the Tesla Cybertruck.

In the show, Bilal Abbas’s character Kamiyar drives a swanky, futuristic Cybertruck that has become one of the biggest talking points on social media. Fans are calling it the “most stylish entry ever” for a Pakistani drama hero.

Reports suggest the vehicle is worth around PKR 2.9 crore, while in India, the price is expected to range between Rs 55 to Rs 80 lakhs, according to automobile portals like CarDekho and Smartprix.

Pakistani media has praised the move, calling it a bold step that represents a shift in storytelling and aesthetics. The Cybertruck, they say, isn’t just a luxury prop, it’s a statement. It reflects Kamiyar’s edgy, rebellious, and futuristic personality, and perhaps even symbolizes the changing face of Pakistani television production.

#merizindagihaitu fails to impress in the first few episodes. Except for Tesla Cybertruck, the drama is not getting famous for the same boring and illogical story. — Biya Ali Zaib. (@BiyaAli9) November 9, 2025

As Meri Zindagi Hai Tu continues, fans are eager to see if the Cybertruck continue to appear in further episodes.

This drama's protagonist is that cyber truck, I am telling you, cos they must have spent loads on it. #merizindagihaitu — DaretoDrama (@DaretoDrama) November 7, 2025

Meanwhie, speaking more about the drama Bilal Abbas shines as the rich and charming Kamiyar, while Hania Aamir plays Ayra, a sensible and grounded doctor from a respectable family. Though fans love their fresh pairing, not everyone seems happy with the script. It is written by Radain Shah and directed by Musaddiq Malik.