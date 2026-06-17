Tesla opens Experience Centre in Hyderabad’s HITEC City

New Delhi: US-based auto maker Tesla opened its fifth Experience Centre in Hyderabad’s HITEC City on Wednesday, June 17, where customers can view the new 2026 Model Y Premium Rear‑Wheel Drive and Model Y L.

Visitors around the area can explore the vehicles through guided walkarounds and immersive product experiences provided by Tesla Advisors, the statement from Tesla said.

The company has begun delivery and after‑sales services in the Bollaram Industrial Area to support owners across Telangana.

“Customers can learn about Tesla’s design philosophy, cutting-edge electric vehicle technology, safety features, and performance capabilities in an interactive environment,” the statement said about the experience centre.

The company said both models are available to order on Tesla’s official website and that customers who place orders before June 30, 2026, will receive a complimentary Wall Connector.

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Tesla also offers home Charging support across all states in India ensuring a smooth ownership experience and redefining convenience in sustainable transportation.

Both models have received top safety ratings from multiple globally renowned safety organisations, including NHTSA and IIHS (United States), Euro NCAP (Europe), ANCAP (Australia and New Zealand), and C-IASI (China).

The newly launched 2026 Model Y Premium Rear‑Wheel Drive offers 2,138 litres of storage, seating for five, power‑folding seats, 0–100 km/h acceleration in 5.9 seconds and a Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test (WLTP) range of up to 500 km.

The Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive is available in India at Rs 50,89,000 with a down payment of Rs 6 lakh and monthly EMI starting from Rs 39,990, with Deliveries commencing in July 2026.

The Model Y L is All-Wheel Drive SUV engineered as the ultimate family vehicle. It offers a range of up to 681 km (WLTP), 0–100 km/h acceleration in just 5 seconds, and a cargo space of up to 2,539 litres.