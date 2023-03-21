Tests, treatment, medicines to be free at govt hospitals in Chhattisgarh from June 1

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Health and Family Welfare Minister T S Singh Deo on Tuesday announced in the state Legislative Assembly that all tests, treatment and medicines will be free at government-run health facilities in Chhattisgarh for the state’s residents from June 1.

He made the announcement while replying to the debate on the demand for grants for the health department under the 2022-23 Budget.

Notably, elections are due in the Congress-ruled state by the year-end.

“A cashless system will be implemented in all government hospitals from June 1, whereby patients will not have to pay even a single rupee for treatment, tests and medicines,” Singh Deo said.

All Out-patient Department (OPD), In-patient Department (IPD) services, medicines and diagnostic services will be provided free, he added.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had given his approval to the scheme which would add a new dimension to the “Nyay” (justice) schemes being run in the state, and help achieve the goal of providing healthcare to people as a matter of right, the minister added.

Also Read Chhattisgarh: Student falls to death while filming Instagram reel at Bilaspur college

The scheme will be called ‘Swasthya Nyay Yojna’, an official in Singh Deo’s office said.

The health minister also told the House that as human resources play an important role in ensuring universal healthcare, the number of specialist doctors at government hospitals was increased to 534 from 179 in the last four years.

The number of medical officers increased from 1,302 to 2,413 and that of dentists from 67 to 222 in four years, he said.

Dialysis facility was available only at three health centers in 2017-18, now it is available at 29 health centers, Singh Deo said.

About 85 percent families of the state are getting benefits of `Dr Khubchand Baghel Health Assistance Scheme- Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana’, he said, adding that Chhattisgarh was among the leading states in terms of issuance of Ayushman cards.

Maternal mortality rate has declined in the state, the minister informed.

After discussion, the demand proposal of Rs 5,122.08 crore was passed.