TG EAPCET 2025: Apply with Rs 250 late fee till April 9

Hyderabad: The deadline for submitting applications for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2025 without a late fee ended on April 4.

According to the Telangana Council for Higher Education (TGCHE), candidates can still apply with a late fee of Rs 250 until April 9, and with a late fee of Rs 5,000 until April 24.

The TG EAPCET 2025 application process began on March 1, following a rescheduling from the original date of February 25.

The exam dates have been announced: Agriculture and Pharmacy exams will be held on April 29 and 30, while Engineering exams are scheduled from May 2 to May 5. Admit cards will be available starting April 19.

Last year, the Engineering stream saw significant participation, but officials anticipate a slight dip in applications this year due to limited opportunities for Telangana students.

Similarly, Agriculture and Pharmacy streams may see fewer applicants compared to previous years. Late applications are expected to add around 10,000 more candidates across all streams.

The TG EAPCET is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) on behalf of TGCHE and serves as a gateway for admissions into professional courses in Telangana.

Applicants can visit the official website eapcet.tgche.ac.in for more details and updates.