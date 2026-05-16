TG EAPCET results to be declared on May 17

The results can be viewed on EAPECT's official website at 11 am.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th May 2026 4:03 pm IST
TGEAPCET 2026 exam paper and answer key release by Siasat Daily, Telangana State.
Representational image

Hyderabad: Results for Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2026 will be declared on Sunday, May 17.

The results can be viewed on EAPECT’s official website at 11 am.

The TG EAPCET-2026 is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2026-2027.

Subhan Bakery

It is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE).

The agriculture and pharmacy exams were conducted on May 4 and 5, with a total of 84,954 students appearing. Similarly, 1,97,241 appeared for the engineering test held on May 9, 10 and 11.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th May 2026 4:03 pm IST

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