TG Education Commission concludes statewide review of govt schools

Hyderabad: The Telangana Education Commission has successfully completed its district-level review of educational facilities and basic needs in government schools and residential institutions. The evaluation aimed to assess the state of infrastructure, academic resources, and student welfare, including the quality of meals provided to students.

Comprising four members, the Education Commission visited selected educational institutions across 25 districts during its tour, which spanned from November 28 to December 7. The members reviewed three to four districts each, gathering detailed insights into the condition of educational facilities.

The commission’s itinerary included Sangareddy, Hyderabad, Vikramabad, Nagar Kurnool, Siddipet, Warangal, Mehboobnagar, Rangareddy, Hanumakonda, Nalgonda, Sirsala, Meterchal, Bhopalpally, Suryapet, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Bhongir, Jangaon, Gadwal, Medak, Kanta Godam, Karimnagar, and Narayanpet.

According to officials, the commission’s findings will be compiled into a comprehensive report to be submitted to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy next week. This report will highlight the strengths and weaknesses observed in the education sector and recommend strategies for improvement.