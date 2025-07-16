TG ministers have turned helicopters into ‘Shared Autos’; officials hit back, saying they save time

Hyderabad: Ministers turning “frequent flyers” and undertaking helicopter hops for even short trips to constituencies and functions in Telangana has kicked up a row.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and some of his ministers earned the wrath of BRS for becoming “frequent flyers” to Delhi, abroad and constituencies when the State is reeling under a severe financial crunch!

In the latest episode, the CM and Minister for Roads, Buildings, and Cinematography, Komatireddy Venkatreddy, drew flak for using a helicopter from Begumpet Airport, Secunderabad, to Ramoji Film City and Anajpur in Ranga Reddy district, a distance of 35 km, to attend a private film function.

The Chief Minister and Venkatreddy inaugurated the shoot of Shrimad Bhagavatam Part 1. Subsequently, they flew to Tirumalagiri in Tungaturthy constituency—a distance of around 110 km—to launch a ration card distribution programme.

Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha reportedly took a dig at some ministers frequently using helicopters to visit constituencies, and others being denied the same facility.

He reportedly commented that some Ministers have become so addicted to helicopter rides that they are not stepping out without them. And he was not so lucky.

KTR dig at ministers’ heli hops

Remarked BRS Working President and former Minister K T Rama Rao on Facebook, “Helicopters have become Share Auto in Telangana as Congress Ministers are flying even for 100 km distance to attend MLA’s birthday functions…7 Foreign Holidays, 43 Times to Delhi, CM Revanth didn’t bring a single rupee, he should release his own, his managers and staff expenses for Trips demands @KTRBRS.”

Dr Krishnak, of BRS posts on X, “Oh my Royal Chief Minister, No helicopter to save lives in Khammam floods. No visit to Pashamylaram blast site till 26 hrs, no visit to SLBC Tunnel collapse till 26 hrs, but travelling in a helicopter for a movie opening to the sets, which is just 26 km away…. (Begumpet to Ramoji Film City.”

Congress defends

Congress MLC Addanki Dayakar defended the use of helicopters by Ministers, saying it’s “cost-effective”. Dayakar said, think of the cost of three convoys if three ministers were to go.

“Use of a helicopter saves time, energy and money. And it’s not often used unless the distance is long and there are multiple functions in different locations. BRS Ministers too used helicopters during their rule. Did not KCR, KTR and others use helicopters during the BRS rule? It’s a case of sour grapes. There is no point in joining issue with them,” remarked a Minister.

Helicopter scare

In fact, a helicopter at times could prove risky, as happened at a function in the Government Degree College grounds in Nizamabad recently.

The copter carrying Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, when it landed close to stalls at the Rythu Mahotsavam programme, kicked up huge dust, damaged stalls, and forced people to run helter-skelter, causing injuries to some.

In another incident, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy had a close shave at Nagar Kurnool when fire erupted in the dry grass near the helipad when he landed to participate in the Bhu Bharathi portal programme. Police and Fire personnel doused the fire.

In another incident, a helicopter carrying Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy made an emergency landing in Kodad due to adverse weather conditions and had to leave by car to Huzurnagar.

Forum of Good Governance Chief M Padmanabha Reddy calls the frequent use of helicopters by ministers’ unnecessary expenditure when the State is reeling under a financial crunch. He has written to the government to cut down on avoidable spending, avoid helicopters and a posse of convoys for functions.