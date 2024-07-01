TG POLYCET 2024: Over 8,000 seats remain vacant after first phase

Hyderabad: In the first phase of seat allotment for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TG POLYCET) 2024, a significant number of seats remain unfilled. Out of the 28,931 available seats across 113 polytechnics, 8,041 seats are still vacant. This follows the release of the first phase seat allotment results on Sunday.

A total of 69,728 candidates qualified for TG POLYCET 2024. Among them, 23,991 candidates exercised their web options, and 20,890 were successfully allotted seats. The majority of the vacant seats, 6,100, are in private polytechnic institutions.

Candidates who have received their seat allotment orders must report online (click here) and complete the fee payment by July 4. Failure to pay the fee or self-report online by this deadline will result in the automatic cancellation of the provisional seat allotment order.

Following the final phase of counselling, candidates must report to their allotted colleges between July 13 and 16. The academic session is scheduled to commence on July 15.