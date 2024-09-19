TG RTC buses to ply to and from UPSC exam centers between Sept 22-29

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has arranged RTC buses for the upcoming UPSC exams 2024 scheduled to be held between September 20 and 22 and September 28 and 29.

According to a press release, a hassle-free RTC bus service will be available for commuting to and fro various examination centres on the scheduled dates. Help desks have been arranged at various bus stations to guide the candidates appearing for the examination.

Communication centres have been established at Koti and Rathifile. Candidates can contact Koti at 9959226160 and Rathifile bus station at 9959226154 for more information.