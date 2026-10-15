TG SAFE raids dairy units in Hyderabad, seizes 3.6 tonne of khoya

Hyderabad: Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) inspected six dairy manufacturing units and one transport location within the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) region on Thursday, October 15, revealing unhygienic conditions and improper storage.

Several dairy units were shut down and show cause and improvement notices were served to others. Officials also found dairy units being operated without a Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license.

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Officials flagged dairy products not being stored at the proper temperature and found that products were being transported to Hyderabad in buses and DCM vehicles packed in plastic covers instead of a cold storage container/refrigerated vehicle.

Approximately 3.6 tonne of khoya transported in buses was seized.

Further details are awaited.