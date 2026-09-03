TG SAFE raids medical shop in Gadwal, seizes stocks worth Rs 50K

Hyderabad: The Drugs Wing of the Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) raided an unlicensed medical shop in Gadwal and seized medicines worth Rs 50,000 stocked for sale.

Acting on credible information regarding the illegal sale of medicines, officials raided Sana Medical and General Stores on Government College Road, Gadwal, on Wednesday, September 2. The shop was operated by Shaik Mohammad Khaja Gousuddin without a valid drug licence.

Officials found 50 varieties of medicines, including habit-forming drugs, antibiotics, steroids, analgesics and other medicines, stocked for sale. The entire stock, valued at about Rs 50,000, was seized.

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TG SAFE officials warned wholesalers and dealers against supplying medicines to unlicensed medical shops, stating that they too could face action under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Dealers have been directed to verify that recipient establishments possess valid drug licences before supplying medicines.

The authority said stocking medicines for sale without a drug licence is punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, with imprisonment of up to five years.