TG SAFE seizes Rs 33 lakh worth of products in Katedan raid

Hyderabad: The Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) has suspended the licences and registrations of four manufacturing units of Sahil Foods at Premavathipet near Kattedan for alleged food safety violations and seized 55 tonnes of mislabelled food products worth Rs. 33.94 lakh.

Food safety enforcement teams, accompanied by police personnel, inspected five manufacturing units of the company, which produces and sells various snacks and savouries, on Monday, October 19.

During the inspections, officials found several violations, including unhygienic machinery, production conveyors clogged with food waste, inadequate ventilation and improper storage of food articles. Some food handlers were found chewing gutka or pan masala while working, while synthetic food colours were stored in untidy buckets.

The Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) has suspended the licences and registrations of four manufacturing units of Sahil Foods at Premavathipet near Kattedan for alleged food safety violations and seized 55 tonnes of mislabelled food products… pic.twitter.com/tpV0iHozCl — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 20, 2026

The officials also found deficiencies in licensing, with certain food categories manufactured at the units not covered under the licences. Records of production and sales were not maintained, and the company could not produce shelf-life study records for products labelled with a three-month shelf life. Testing records for food products and water analysis reports were also unavailable.

In view of the violations, TG SAFE suspended the licences and registrations of four units and directed them to discontinue business operations. Eleven samples of food products were collected for laboratory analysis on suspicion of adulteration.