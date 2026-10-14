TG SAFE shuts four restaurants in Hyderabad over hygiene issues

Hyderabad: The Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) on Tuesday, October 13, ordered four restaurants in Hyderabad to shut down due to hygiene violations.

The inspections were carried out at 13 restaurants and canteens located at Jubilee Hills, Madhapur and Ameerpet.

During the inspection, officials found violations such as cockroach and housefly infestations, water stagnation, greasy kitchen equipment, damaged flooring, foul smells and the improper storage of food items. In some establishments, food handlers were found working without hairnets, gloves and other protective clothing.

The restaurants ordered to shut include NR’s and Nandini Sudha at Chikkadpally, where officials noticed a damaged floor, stagnant water, food waste on the floor, a cockroach infestation, pest-infested food articles, foul smells in the kitchen, and the absence of mandatory records.

Sai Darshini at Vengal Rao Nagar, where the TG SAFE team noticed greasy exhaust systems, cracked walls, broken flooring, water stagnation and a lack of health records for food handlers. Workers were also found without hairnets and aprons.

At the Universal Restaurant in Vengal Rao Nagar, officials noticed that the kitchen and wash area were unkempt, with unlabelled food items in the fridge, rodent infestation and greasy exhaust.

At the Harsha Delux Mess, Ameerpet, the kitchen floor was wet and slippery, with broken tiles, greasy chimneys and stoves, and a cockroach infestation. Dead cockroaches were reportedly found in a water dispenser, while the kitchen drain was clogged with food items.