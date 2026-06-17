TG20 invites students for live cricket experience in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana’s premier professional T20 cricket tournament (TG20 League), organised by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), on Wednesday, June 17, announced a special initiative inviting students from schools, colleges, universities and other educational institutions across the state to witness live matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal.

The tournament will be held from June 21 to July 12. Telangana’s leading cricketers, including Mohammed Siraj and Tilak Varma, will participate.

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For registration, educational institutions should send an email to invitations@tg20.org, with details of the institution, contact person, mobile number, and the number of students and accompanying staff members.

Entry is free to registered school and college groups.

Seats will be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis, and organisers have advised institutions to register at the earliest.

“By opening our gates to educational institutions, we hope to motivate young minds to dream big and pursue excellence both on and off the field,” TG20 governing council chairman V Agam Rao said.