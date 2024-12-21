TGANB bust international drug racket in Hyderabad, 2 held

Hyderabad: Two individuals were arrested by the Telangana anti-narcotics bureau (TGANB) with the assistance of Sangareddy police after an international drug trafficking racket was busted.

Police seized one kilogram of MDMA and four mobile phones from the two accused – Mohammed Salim Abdul Hamid and Mukesh Dubey, both natives of Mumbai.

According to police, Rayeez (currently absconding) and Dubey purchased the drugs from Nigerians Jerry and Jimmy at a lower price and supplied them to Salim.

Salim in turn would sell it to customers in Hyderabad and other cities.

TGANB superintendent of police (SP) P Sai Chaitanya said, “In the first week of December, Salim supplied 320 grams of MDMA to a customer Shaik Amer in Hyderabad. Given New Year celebrations next week, Amer placed an order for one kilogram of MDMA. After accepting the order and finalizing the deal, Salim and Dubey came to Patancheruvu to deliver the drug. This was when they were apprehended.”

The Balapur arrested Amer and 320 grams of the contraband was seized from him on Wednesday.

A case has been registered and an investigation is on.