Hyderabad: TGANB nab drug peddler targeting LGBTQ community, MDMA seized

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) arrested a drug peddler in Hyderabad on Wednesday, December 18, and seized 320 grams of MDMA worth Rs 6,00,000 from the accused.

The accused was identified as 31-year-old Shaik Amer, a resident of Balapur in the Rangareddy district. Amer was arrested from Nampally. The accused was addicted to drugs and had been purchasing drugs from dealers in Hyderabad.

The accused then purchased MDMA drug at a lower price and sold it to the consumers at a high price. During this time, Amer came in contact with two other accused identified as Mohammed Salim Abdul Hamid Shaikh, 30, and Rayees Riyaz Shaik, 33. Rayees also sold drugs in Mumbai. Both the accused are currently absconding.

Amer purchased MDMA from the two accused at Rs 3,000 per gram and sold the MDMA to consumers from the LGBT community at Rs 8,000 per gram. Rayes and Salim purchased the drug from two Nigerian nationals identified as Jimmy and Jerry who are residents of Delhi.

Amer used to collect the MDMA from Salim and Rayees in Mumbai. Last week, Amer went to Mumbai and collected 320 grams of the drug worth Rs six lakh from the duo. As Amer arrived in Hyderabad from Mumbai, he got down at a bus stop at Nampally, where he was nabbed by the local police and the TGANB.

The TGANB has also identified 37 consumers who purchased MDMA from Amer and planned to target the LGBTQ community.