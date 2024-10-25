TGANB, HNEW likely to conduct operation against hash oil: Hyderabad CP

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 25th October 2024 2:38 pm IST
Commissioner of Police, CV Anand. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad commissioner of police CV Anand on Friday, October 25, said that the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) and Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) are contemplating to conduct a joint operation against hash oil manufacturing units.

Anand said that the two wings of the Telangana police are contemplating a collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh police to conduct a raid on a hash oil manufacturing unit in Odisha. “The hash oil being manufactured in Odisha and parts of other eastern states was being supplied in Hyderabad,” Anand said.

The Hyderabad police commissioner stressed that the police would lay a special focus on the manufacturers and transporters to curtail supply of hash oil to the city.

Tags
