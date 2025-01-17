TGCHE announces major curriculum revision for undergraduates

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has announced key initiatives, including a major revision of the undergraduate (UG) curriculum to match global trends and industry needs.

TGCHE Chairman Prof. V. Balakista Reddy stated that the UG syllabus will be updated to ensure students gain practical skills along with theoretical knowledge, making them job-ready.

The main objectives of this revision include:

Integrating hands-on learning with industry-relevant knowledge

Developing essential job skills for students

Aligning courses with industry needs to improve global competitiveness

Subject-specific committees, led by TGCHE officials, are overseeing the revision, with implementation planned soon.

Seeking suggestions from stakeholders

TGCHE has invited academicians, industry experts, students, and policymakers to provide feedback on the curriculum update. Suggestions can be submitted via a Google form on the TGCHE website: www.tgche.ac.in.

Key areas for suggestions include:

Use of technology and digital tools in education

Industry-aligned curriculum

Strengthening research and development

New internship program for practical exposure

TGCHE is also launching an internship program for students, recent graduates, and young professionals in the field of higher education governance, policy-making, and institutional management.

The objectives of the internship include:

Providing hands-on experience in policy-making and governance

Bridging academic learning with real-world challenges

Encouraging innovative thinking among students

Preparing a skilled workforce for future challenges like digital transformation and sustainability

This initiative follows UGC guidelines for research and internships, reinforcing TGCHE’s commitment to building a future-ready education system.