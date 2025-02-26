TGCHE revises curriculum for Business, Commerce, Law, Management

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has initiated a comprehensive curriculum revision for Business, Commerce, Law, and Management courses to align education with industry trends, global standards, and future workforce needs.

As part of this process, TGCHE has formed a committee to assess the current curriculum, identify gaps, and propose necessary updates. The aim is to ensure that students acquire relevant skills and knowledge to meet evolving professional demands.

Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, Chairman of the Committee, emphasized the importance of modernizing academic programs. “In today’s fast-changing, technology-driven world, it is crucial that our courses stay updated with industry requirements and global benchmarks,” he said.

The committee has recommended several key changes, including:

Revised Undergraduate and Postgraduate Programs: Ensuring course structures meet modern academic and professional standards.

Multiple Entry and Exit Points: Offering students flexibility in completing their education.

Integration of Technology and Skill-based Modules: Including emerging technologies and practical skills to enhance employability.

Industry and Start-up Collaborations: Strengthening ties with industries to provide hands-on learning opportunities.

Collaboration Between Conventional and Engineering Colleges: Promoting interdisciplinary learning.

These updates aim to create a future-ready education system, bridging the gap between traditional academics and industry expectations. TGCHE’s initiative is a significant step toward ensuring that Telangana remains a leader in higher education by fostering innovation and equipping students with the skills needed for a competitive job market.