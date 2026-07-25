TGCSB cautions people against fake online shopping advertisement

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has cautioned the public against falling victim to fake online shopping advertisements circulating on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram.

According to the advisory, cybercriminals are increasingly using sponsored advertisements offering attractive discounts on branded shoes, electronics, clothing, insurance and luxury products to lure unsuspecting buyers. While these advertisements often appear genuine, they are designed to steal money, banking details and personal information from users.

The bureau has urged people to verify the authenticity of websites and sellers before making online purchases. Consumers should avoid clicking on suspicious links, be wary of deals that seem too good to be true, and make payments only through trusted and secure platforms. Users are also advised to check customer reviews and avoid sharing OTPs, debit or credit card details, CVV numbers or internet banking credentials with anyone.

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In the event of a cyber fraud, victims should immediately report the incident by calling the national cybercrime helpline 1930 or filing a complaint through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. Prompt reporting increases the chances of freezing fraudulent transactions and recovering lost funds.

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau has appealed to citizens to remain vigilant while shopping online and to spread awareness among family members and friends to prevent cyber fraud.