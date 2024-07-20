TGEAPCET: Over 99 pc engineering seats occupied in Telangana

Hyderabad: On Friday, Telangana announced that it has successfully filled 99.31% of available seats in the first phase of the Telangana Engineering, Agricultural, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TGEAPCET) counselling.

The courses in high demand, such as Artificial Intelligence, Computer Engineering, Computer Science and Business Systems, Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Computer Science and Engineering Networks, and Computer Science and Engineering (AI), reached full capacity with a 100% seat fill rate.

The Computer Science and Engineering course closely followed, filling 99.80% of its seats. The Information Technology course filled 99.48% of its seats, while Computer Science and Engineering (Data Science) achieved a 99.36% fill rate. The Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning) course was filled to 98.83%.

Additionally, the Computer Science and Information Technology course had a fill rate of 94.81%, and the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning course reached 99.71%. The Artificial Intelligence and Data Science course saw a 98.05% fill rate.

The Computer Engineering (Software Engineering) course was filled to 97.79%. However, the Computer Science and Design course had the lowest fill rate at 71.74%.

Overall, the first phase of EAPCET counselling was highly successful, reflecting strong interest and demand for technology and engineering courses in Telangana.