TGEJAC meet Telangana Dy CM, represent 54 issues concerning employees

Hyderabad: Representatives of Telangana Government Employees Joint Action Committee (TGEJAC) met deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan on Saturday, December 7, and submitted a representation with 54 demands.

Foremost among their demands was to halt the implementation of the compensatory pension scheme (CPS) or the UPS as proposed by the Centre, and revert to the old pension scheme.

They urged the state government to resolve the issues of employees and teachers who lost their local status due to government order (GO) 317, create super-numeric posts, accommodate the victimised employees in those posts, and give them postings in their local zones.

The representatives also wanted the constitution of a state joint staff council/officers committee to resolve the issues of employees/ pensioners and sought recognition for the major employees’ unions.

They also requested the government not to extend the services of retired employees, so that the interests of junior employees regarding their promotions could be protected.

They also urged the sanction of the nursing directorate, pensioners’ directorate, outsourced workers’ corporation, approval of time-scale for MGNREGS workers, payment of salaries for teachers working in gurukul and model schools on the first of every month, and regularisation of contract and outsourced employees.

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka assured the employees that the state government has set up a cabinet sub-committee to resolve their issues and that they will also be invited to the meeting. Appreciating the employees for their support in successfully conducting the caste survey, he said that their contribution in devising the action plan was also needed.

The deputy chief minister urged the employees to participate in the “Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu- Telangana Carnival” being held at Necklace Road on December 7, 8 and 9.