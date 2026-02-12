TGHRC intervenes to stop forced abortion in Nagarkurnool

Published: 12th February 2026
Image shows a Pregnancy test and ultrasound image on wooden surface
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) on Thursday, February 12, intervened in a forced abortion case and ordered the police to take immediate action against the perpetrators.

The case concerns a woman named Bhagya, who, after her love marriage with a man named Mahesh, was forced to terminate her four-month pregnancy by her father and brother-in-law.

According to the complaint received by the TGHRC, the accused attempted to get Bhagya’s pregnancy terminated at a hospital near Kalwakurthy in Nagarkurnool district. Under severe pressure and harassment, the woman also allegedly attempted suicide at one point, but the police failed to register a first information report (FIR) or take prompt action, her husband has alleged.

The commission, noting that forcible abortion without the woman’s free and voluntary consent is a grave criminal offence, directed the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Kalwakurthy and the Station House Officer of Vangur Police Station to immediately attend to the case and take remedial measures in accordance with the law.

They directed the officials to submit a report to the commission by February 26.

