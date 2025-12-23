TGHRC seeks report on Dalit custodial death in Suryapet

Hyderabad: The Telangana human rights panel has directed the state Home department to submit a detailed report on the alleged custodial death of a Dalit youth in Suryapet district.

The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) took serious cognisance of allegations of illegal detention, custodial torture, and the custodial death of the youth, as alleged the mother of Karla Rajesh and passed an order in this connection on Monday.

The TGHRC noted that it was alleged Rajesh was unlawfully detained by Chilkur and Kodad Rural Police, subjected to third-degree methods, falsely implicated, and denied access to family. Later, the man allegedly succumbed to severe injuries on November 16 after being shifted from the sub-jail to the government hospital, an official release said.

Karla Lalitha, in a representation to the Commission, stated that her son was “illegally” kept in police custody between November 4 and November 9 and “physically tortured by applying third degree methods” and thereafter implicated in a false criminal case and remanded to judicial custody on November 10.

She submitted that on November 10, she received a phone call from the staff of Huzurnagar Sub-Jail that her son’s health was not good and when she went there she found her son in a serious medical condition.

The complainant further submitted that on November 14, her son was shifted to District Government Hospital in Suryapet, as his condition was serious, and from there he was shifted to a state-run hospital in Hyderabad, where he succumbed to injuries on November 16.

Considering the gravity of the human rights violations alleged, the Commission clubbed the case with an earlier complaint on the issue and directed the principal secretary to submit a detailed report, while fixing the matter for further consideration on January 12, 2026, the release said.

On the complaint filed by the mother of the Dalit youth about his alleged custodial death, Telangana Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy had recently said that an inquiry was underway, and action would be taken.