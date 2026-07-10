TGHRC takes suo-motu cognisance of Nagarkurnool food poisoning

Hyderabad: Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the food poisoning in Nagarkurnool’s gurukul hostel, which left around 40 students ill.

The commission said the action follows reports published in Telugu daily newspapers with headlines “27 students fall ill after eating contaminated food” and “Food poisoning at the residential school.”

On Thursday morning, July 9, at least 40 children fell ill after consuming maggot-infested khichdi for breakfast at the Mannanur Primitive Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) Gurukul Hostel located in the Amrabad Mandal.

The District Collector of Nagarkurnool has been directed to submit a detailed report on the incident, TGHRC said in a release dated Friday, July 10.

The commission asked the District Collector to write on the circumstances leading to the incident, the present health condition of the affected students, the inquiry findings, the food and water sample analysis, the action taken against those responsible, if any, and the preventive measures taken to prevent recurrence.

The matter has been posted for July 11 to review the report.

Food poisoning incident

One of the students, fortunate not to have consumed the food, said that right as he was about to go for breakfast, his fellow classmates informed him of the maggot-infested khichdi. Several students developed symptoms like vomiting and stomachache.

All the affected students were immediately shifted to the Achampet Government Hospital. Achampet MLA Dr Vamshi Krishna said that a thorough investigation will be conducted on the food poisoning incident and anybody found to have shown negligence in their duties, whether it is the principal, caretaker or anybody else, will be dealt with sternly.