TGIC launches signs MoUs with 18 colleges for Host Institution programme

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Innovation Cell (TGIC) has launched its Host Institution programme, signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with 18 colleges across Telangana on Wednesday, March 26.

This initiative aims to amplify and decentralize innovation efforts, making TGIC activities accessible throughout the state.

Under this programme, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Cells will be established within each of the selected colleges.

These cells will serve as hubs for student-led initiatives and local entrepreneurship, ensuring TGIC’s outreach extends to every district for maximum impact.

Interim CEO of TGIC, Meraj Faheem, emphasized the significance of this step in building a sustainable innovation ecosystem.

“The Host Institution programme will be a resounding success if innovation thrives at every level, ensuring accessibility and impact across Telangana,” she said.

The designated TGIC Host Institutions will act as key drivers for grassroots innovation initiatives.

They will receive support from TGIC to function as local entrepreneurship cells, organize awareness sessions, facilitate industry engagement, and empower students and local innovators.

The 18 colleges that signed MoUs include:

University College of Engineering, KU, Kothagudem

Sumathi Reddy Institute of Technology for Women, Hanamkonda

R.B.V.R.R. Women’s College, Hyderabad

St. Joseph’s Degree & PG College, Hyderabad

R.K. Degree & PG College, Kamareddy

Jyothishmathi Institute of Technology and Science, Karimnagar

SCIT Khammam

Jayaprakash Narayan College of Engineering, Mahabubnagar

B.V. Raju Institute of Technology, Medak

Girraj Govt. College (A), Nizamabad

Trinity Degree and PG College, Peddapalli

JNTUH University College of Engineering, Rajanna Sircilla

Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Degree College for Women, Rangareddy

Government Degree College Siddipet

Anurag Engineering College, Suryapet

Government Degree College (Co-ed), Wanaparthy

Takshashila Degree College, Vikarabad

Government ITI College, Aler-Yadadri Bhuvanagiri.