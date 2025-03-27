TGIC launches signs MoUs with 18 colleges for Host Institution programme

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Innovation Cell (TGIC) has launched its Host Institution programme, signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with 18 colleges across Telangana on Wednesday, March 26.
This initiative aims to amplify and decentralize innovation efforts, making TGIC activities accessible throughout the state.
Under this programme, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Cells will be established within each of the selected colleges.
These cells will serve as hubs for student-led initiatives and local entrepreneurship, ensuring TGIC’s outreach extends to every district for maximum impact.
Interim CEO of TGIC, Meraj Faheem, emphasized the significance of this step in building a sustainable innovation ecosystem.
“The Host Institution programme will be a resounding success if innovation thrives at every level, ensuring accessibility and impact across Telangana,” she said.
The designated TGIC Host Institutions will act as key drivers for grassroots innovation initiatives.
They will receive support from TGIC to function as local entrepreneurship cells, organize awareness sessions, facilitate industry engagement, and empower students and local innovators.
The 18 colleges that signed MoUs include:
University College of Engineering, KU, Kothagudem
Sumathi Reddy Institute of Technology for Women, Hanamkonda
R.B.V.R.R. Women’s College, Hyderabad
St. Joseph’s Degree & PG College, Hyderabad
R.K. Degree & PG College, Kamareddy
Jyothishmathi Institute of Technology and Science, Karimnagar
SCIT Khammam
Jayaprakash Narayan College of Engineering, Mahabubnagar
B.V. Raju Institute of Technology, Medak
Girraj Govt. College (A), Nizamabad
Trinity Degree and PG College, Peddapalli
JNTUH University College of Engineering, Rajanna Sircilla
Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Degree College for Women, Rangareddy
Government Degree College Siddipet
Anurag Engineering College, Suryapet
Government Degree College (Co-ed), Wanaparthy
Takshashila Degree College, Vikarabad
Government ITI College, Aler-Yadadri Bhuvanagiri.