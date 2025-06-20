TGIC’s ‘Innovation Panchayat’ to support budding innovators on Friday

Hyderabad: The Telangana Innovation Cell, Government of Telangana, is set to host ‘Innovation Panchayat’, an open innovation day aimed at connecting aspiring innovators with key stakeholders from the state’s dynamic startup ecosystem.
Scheduled for June 20, 2025, from 2 PM to 5 PM at T-Hub, the initiative is designed to support early-stage innovators, dreamers, and founders who are looking for guidance, mentorship, and resources to turn their ideas into impactful ventures.
Who can participate?
The event is open to:
- Innovators with raw ideas
- Individuals seeking help with prototyping
- Those stuck at the proof-of-concept stage
- Entrepreneurs looking to grow their network
- Early-stage startup founders
- Innovators in search of feedback or mentorship
What to expect:
- One-on-one interactions with sectoral experts and mentors
- Feedback and validation from experienced professionals
- Prototyping support guidance
- Access to Telangana’s innovation and startup support ecosystem
The Innovation Panchayat is part of the state’s larger effort to nurture grassroots innovation and build a robust innovation culture across Telangana.