TGIC’s ‘Innovation Panchayat’ to support budding innovators on Friday

Hyderabad: The Telangana Innovation Cell, Government of Telangana, is set to host ‘Innovation Panchayat’, an open innovation day aimed at connecting aspiring innovators with key stakeholders from the state’s dynamic startup ecosystem.

Scheduled for June 20, 2025, from 2 PM to 5 PM at T-Hub, the initiative is designed to support early-stage innovators, dreamers, and founders who are looking for guidance, mentorship, and resources to turn their ideas into impactful ventures.

Who can participate?

The event is open to:

Innovators with raw ideas

Individuals seeking help with prototyping

Those stuck at the proof-of-concept stage

Entrepreneurs looking to grow their network

Early-stage startup founders

Innovators in search of feedback or mentorship

What to expect:

One-on-one interactions with sectoral experts and mentors

Feedback and validation from experienced professionals

Prototyping support guidance

Access to Telangana’s innovation and startup support ecosystem

The Innovation Panchayat is part of the state’s larger effort to nurture grassroots innovation and build a robust innovation culture across Telangana.