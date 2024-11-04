TGMFC to soon receive financial aid of Rs 432 cr by Telangana govt

Hyderabad: Chairman of the Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation (TGMFC) said the corporation will receive financial assistance of Rs 432 crore from the state government. He also mentioned there will be an announcement soon on the open bank-linked loans, provided to minorities of Telangana.

Speaking at a press conference here at Haj House on Monday, November 4, TGMFC chairman Mohd Obedulla Kothwal said chief minister A Revanth Reddy will shortly make a formal announcement about the loans and other schemes aimed at uplifting the minorities.

“TGMFC will receive financial assistance of Rs 432 crore through various schemes Soon, the schemes will be finalized and an official announcement will be made within a week,” said Kothwal hinting that 50 per cent of the loans will be earmarked for women.

The corporation will distribute sewing machines to 10,000 women in Telangana. “The modalities for the scheme are being worked out. Beneficiaries will soon be identified,” said TGMFC chairman.

Kothwal said the corporation will also provide financial assistance to the oustees of the Musi River Development project to help them re-establish their business and livelihood.

TGMFC further plans to provide loans of Rs. 1 lakh to the doctors and lawyers to establish their professional set-up.

During the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi government, TGMFC was made a defunct body and no funds were released to the corporation.