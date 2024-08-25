TGMREIS students secure top college seats; SEED-HHF grants Rs 85L scholarship

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGMREIS) students who have excelled in their studies have received a significant boost as SEED-HHF has allocated Rs 85 lakhs for scholarships aimed at students pursuing graduate courses in engineering, medicine, law, and chartered accountancy, particularly at prestigious institutions such as IITs, NITs, and BITS (Pilani).

A cheque for this amount was presented on Saturday, August 24, to Ayesha Mashrath Khanam, IAS, the Secretary of TMRIES, by Syed Mazharuddin Hussaini of SEED-USA.

The event took place at the TMREIS head office in Anees ul Gurba Building, Nampally, and was attended by Srinivas, the academic head of TMRIES, and Azil Hussain Pervez, a senior journalist.

So far, five students have secured admissions in top engineering colleges, including IITs, while six students have gained admission to CA/CMA programs. Notably, among these eleven students, three are non-Muslims, highlighting the inclusive nature of the initiative.

The SEED-HHF will provide full fee coverage on a first-come, first-served basis for these students, who predominantly come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and rural areas.

This scholarship program aims to alleviate financial burdens and support deserving students in achieving their academic aspirations.