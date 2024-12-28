TGNAB launches drug-free awareness initiative for Telangana students

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB), on Saturday, December 28, kick start the “Drug-Free Wellness” initiative, aimed at empowering teenage students in the state to make informed and healthy choices regarding drug and substance abuse.

The TGNAB’s initiative collaborates with Edistys Foundation and Kriyate Edutech. The online awareness programme aims to educate students on the dangers of drugs and substance abuse. TGNAB hopes the programme will empower the vulnerable age group to make responsible life choices.

The programme is designed to engage stakeholders including parents and educational institutions to collectively combat the drug menace and create a positive impact on students’ lives.

Students who complete the programme will receive a certificate issued jointly by TGANB and other partners.

The launch event of the programme was attended by TGNAB director Sandeep Shandilya, who emphasized the critical need to address substance abuse through proactive education and awareness to make drug-free Telangana a reality.