TGNPDCL staff fund monthly aid for 27 welfare homes in Telangana

Hyderabad: Employees of Telangana Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGNPDCL) are extending monthly financial support to 27 welfare institutions caring for orphaned children, elderly persons, persons with disabilities, single women and poor students across the utility’s jurisdiction.

The assistance is channelled through the TGNPDCL Charitable Trust, formed with voluntary contributions from employees and backed by employee unions, associations and staff members. Every employee contributes a minimum of Rs 50 from their monthly salary, with several contributing higher amounts. The pooled funds amount to approximately Rs 5.40 lakh a month.

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Each of the 27 organisations, spread across 18 circles under TGNPDCL, receives Rs 20,000 per month from the trust. The institutions work in areas including care for orphaned children, old-age homes, support for persons with disabilities, education for poor children, women’s welfare and rehabilitation of persons with intellectual disabilities.

The beneficiary institutions are located in Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Warangal, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial and Nirmal.

TGNPDCL officials said the initiative reflects the workforce’s commitment to social responsibility alongside its core mandate of ensuring power supply to consumers. The Trust said it intends to expand its welfare activities further in the coming period.