TGNDPCL launches HAIPER programme to check pre-monsoon faults

Hyderabad: The Telangana Northern Power Distribution Company Limited(TGNPDCL) on Monday, June 15, launched the “HAIPER” action plan to combat heavy rains and to detect faults in the power supply lines which were existing pre monsoon.

TGNPDCL Chairperson and Managing Director Karanati Varun Reddy said that the corporation has placed its officials and field staff across all 18 circles on high alert.

Utilising real-time weather updates, the TGNPDCL has rolled out a specialized, tech-driven action plan titled “HAIPER” to ensure immediate, war-footing restoration of electricity during heavy rains and gale winds.

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Acknowledging that the power sector faces severe vulnerability during the monsoon, the MD stressed that TGNPDCL has fortified its infrastructure. The existing adopted “HAIPER” framework, combined with Artificial Intelligence (AI), is designed to minimize power downtime and serve consumers swiftly.

HYPER Action Plan

Reddy explained that HAIPER stands for (Headquarters and Responsibility), (Arrangements of Manpower & Material), Information collection and prompt Intimation, Planning & Mobilization of Men and Material, Execution of Work and restoration of Power Supply.

To minimise response time during breakdowns caused by uprooted trees or snapped lines, TGNPDCL has deployed Emergency Restore Team (ERT) vehicles across all circles. These vehicles are fully stocked with crucial repair inventory.

Highlighting TGNPDCL’s technological edge, the CMD revealed that the utility has successfully integrated AI (Artificial Intelligence) with existing SCADA, GIS, and OMS (Outage Management System) platforms. The integration would enable, Early Warning System to predict potential feeder faults 7 to 21 days in advance, allowing for preventive maintenance.

It will also support accurate forecasting of power loads to manage supply dynamics seamlessly. Utilising drone technology for aerial inspection of power lines and quick damage assessment in inaccessible terrains.

“”Every employee of TGNPDCL is working with utmost responsibility. With strategic planning, localized workforce deployment, and active communication networks, our ultimate goal is to ensure uninterrupted power supply to our consumers despite adverse weather conditions,” Reddy said.