TGPSC extends last date to apply for Assistant Scientist recruitment

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has announced an extension of the online application deadline for Assistant Scientist (Analyst Grade-II) posts.

The recruitment notification was released on April 20.

The online application process had started on April 27 and the last date was May 25.

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However, now, the candidates can apply till June 2 up to 5 pm.

The extension was given after the Telangana government revised the upper age limit for applicants from 34 years to 44 years.

TGPSC officials urged interested and eligible candidates to take advantage of the extended deadline and complete the online application process before the closing date.